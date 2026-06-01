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SMI 13’440 -0.8%  SPI 19’031 -0.7%  Dow 51’032 0.7%  DAX 25’148 0.2%  Euro 0.9129 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’057 0.1%  Gold 4’499 -0.9%  Bitcoin 56’970 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7833 0.2%  Öl 94.2 2.5% 
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01.06.2026 10:38:34

Pan African Resources: FY26 Gold Production In Line With Lower End Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pan African Resources (PAF.L, PAN.JO) issued an operational update ahead of the financial year ending 30 June 2026. The company recorded an increase of approximatley 40% in annual gold production to approximately 275,000oz, in line with the lower end of fiscal 2026 production guidance of 275,000oz to 292,000oz.

The Group is now in a net cash position, with the only outstanding debt being the domestic medium-term notes of $49.7 million. Group projected cash position is approximately $220 million at the end of fiscal 2026. Total capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is forecasted at $180 million.

Group production for fiscal 2027 is expected to be between 280,000oz and 302,000oz. The Group's capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2027 has been revised to $324 million.

Shares of Pan African Resources are trading at 122.10 pence, down 11.33%.

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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’037.92 19.92 SYKBAU
Short 14’323.62 13.96 SWOBGU
Short 14’859.77 8.97 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’439.75 01.06.2026 10:46:39
Long 12’925.54 19.07 SPSB7U
Long 12’649.68 13.75 SI6BUU
Long 12’110.11 8.97 SX6B9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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