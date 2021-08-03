Pampered Chef Party Hosts Help Donate 20,000 Pressure Cookers to the American Cancer Society

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and Pampered Chef, the home cooking and mealtime solutions company, are teaming up to support the American Cancer Society and its Hope Lodge® Program, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers when their best hope for effective treatment may be far from home.

On behalf of all Pampered Chef party hosts in August, the brand will donate its Quick Cooker, a 16-in-1 pressure and slow cooker, to the American Cancer Society. Pampered Chef will gift 20,000 Quick Cookers through this campaign to help Hope Lodge patients and their families make mealtime easier as they get back to treatment this fall.

The donation effort coincides with Pampered Chef's Right Over Campaign taking place throughout August and designed to simplify mealtime by inspiring home cooks with tips and tricks to champion and reinvent their leftovers during a busy season for families.

"We are grateful for Pampered Chef's continuous efforts to help us lead in the fight against cancer. As we prepare to welcome guests back into our Hope Lodges, this opportunity provides a unique way to ensure our kitchens are fully equipped and ready to assist in taking any burden of preparing meals off our guests," said Peter Steele, VP of Regional Distinguished Partners at the American Cancer Society.

"We believe in the power of mealtime to build happier and richer lives, but we also understand that finding a mealtime win can be difficult, especially for those facing illness and challenges," said Terry Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at Pampered Chef. "In August, customers can turn a hosting experience with us into a mealtime win for others, supporting Hope Lodge patients and caregivers. Our Quick Cookers help simplify mealtime and champion planned leftovers, so patients can focus on their care and well-being."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society temporarily suspended the Hope Lodge program nationwide to protect immune-compromised cancer patient residents, volunteers, and staff. The Society is working towards reopening these facilities to guests after Q2 of 2021. Funds raised throughout the year by Pampered Chef as part of its Help Whip Cancer program will support the reopening of Hope Lodge facilities and continue to provide support for cancer patients traveling for treatment. To book a Pampered Chef fundraiser, visit pamperedchef.com/host-a-party.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PamperedChef or follow along at Instagram.com/PamperedChef.

