12.08.2021 03:08:00
Pampa Energía announces solid second quarter 2021 results coupled with record high gas production
BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2021.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener, TGS and Refinor, from our holding and others segment, report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter1
68% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$346 million2 in the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), explained by higher price and volume of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sold, the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), and the retroactive rise as of February 2021 on spot energy remuneration, partially offset by real devaluation affecting spot revenues.
Q2 21
Q2 20
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
3,808
3,461
+10%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
35.0
36.6
-4%
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
47.7
43.7
+9%
Gas over total production
90%
91%
-1%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.9
2.0
+99%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
57.7
20.8
+177%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
76
52
+46%
Average price (US$/ton)
1,285
741
+73%
79% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$241 million during Q2 21, explained by rises of US$67 million in oil and gas, US$25 million in power generation, US$12 million in petrochemicals, and US$2 million in holding and others.
Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$70 million, US$66 million higher than the second quarter 2020 ('Q2 20'), mainly due to better operating margin, offset by higher losses from discontinued operations and income tax charge in Q2 21.
Net debt decreased to US$1,042 million as of June 30, 2021, showing a continuous reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 6.30.2021
As of 12.31.2020
AR$
US$ FX 95.72
AR$
US$ FX 84.15
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
153,639
1,605
135,445
1,610
Intangible assets
4,075
43
3,455
41
Right-of-use assets
1,595
17
867
10
Deferred tax assets
7,146
75
9,082
108
Investments in joint ventures and associates
61,544
643
46,229
549
Financial assets at amortized cost
9,598
100
8,428
100
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
3,811
40
942
11
Other assets
61
1
57
1
Trade and other receivables
3,249
34
3,631
43
Total non-current assets
244,718
2,557
208,136
2,473
Inventories
14,894
156
9,766
116
Financial assets at amortized cost
-
-
2,062
25
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
32,324
338
27,382
325
Derivative financial instruments
1
0
1
-
Trade and other receivables
45,275
473
28,678
341
Cash and cash equivalents
11,946
125
11,900
141
Total current assets
104,440
1,091
79,789
948
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
123,603
1,469
Total assets
349,158
3,648
411,528
4,890
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
149,939
1,566
120,247
1,428
Non-controlling interest
743
8
28,631
341
Total equity
150,682
1,574
148,878
1,769
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
416
4
161
2
Provisions
13,428
140
9,326
111
Income tax liabilities
15,750
165
11,004
131
Taxes payables
138
1
128
2
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
93
1
Defined benefit plans
1,944
20
1,460
17
Borrowings
130,932
1,368
115,428
1,372
Other payables
1,593
17
1,418
16
Total non-current liabilities
164,201
1,715
139,018
1,652
Provisions
363
4
1,379
16
Income tax liabilities
49
1
897
11
Taxes payables
4,295
45
3,030
36
Defined benefit plans
298
3
298
4
Salaries and social security payable
1,372
14
1,935
23
Derivative financial instruments
27
0
40
-
Borrowings
13,094
137
20,377
242
Trade and other payables
14,777
154
9,778
116
Total current liabilities
34,275
358
37,734
448
Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
-
-
85,898
1,021
Total liabilities
198,476
2,074
262,650
3,121
Total liabilities and equity
349,158
3,648
411,528
4,890
Consolidated income statement
(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)
First half
Second quarter
Figures in million
2021
2020
2021
2020
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
61,211
667
32,154
496
32,576
346
14,118
206
Cost of sales
(35,343)
(386)
(20,309)
(318)
(18,990)
(201)
(9,148)
(136)
Gross profit
25,868
281
11,845
178
13,586
145
4,970
70
Selling expenses
(1,083)
(12)
(1,000)
(16)
(541)
(5)
(401)
(6)
Administrative expenses
(4,043)
(44)
(3,174)
(49)
(2,027)
(21)
(1,638)
(24)
Exploration expenses
(44)
-
(9)
-
(37)
-
(5)
-
Other operating income
4,846
50
1,261
20
3,870
39
552
9
Other operating expenses
(3,831)
(42)
(1,276)
(19)
(781)
(9)
(818)
(11)
Impairment of financial assets
(196)
(2)
12
-
(93)
(1)
81
1
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
(172)
(2)
(4,316)
(67)
(172)
(2)
-
-
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
3,101
34
3,158
46
875
8
1,089
14
Operating income
24,446
263
6,501
93
14,680
154
3,830
53
Financial income
337
3
295
4
172
1
153
1
Financial costs
(7,841)
(86)
(5,348)
(82)
(3,855)
(41)
(2,705)
(39)
Other financial results
2,931
29
1,760
28
4,992
53
2,169
32
Financial results, net
(4,573)
(54)
(3,293)
(50)
1,309
13
(383)
(6)
Profit before tax
19,873
209
3,208
43
15,989
167
3,447
47
Income tax
(6,106)
(64)
(1,399)
(14)
(5,391)
(56)
(1,838)
(22)
Net income for continuing operations
13,767
145
1,809
29
10,598
111
1,609
25
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(7,129)
(75)
(1,748)
(24)
(7,654)
(80)
(2,491)
(36)
Net income (loss) for the period
6,638
70
61
5
2,944
31
(882)
(11)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
9,773
103
995
18
6,621
70
220
4
Continuing operations
13,499
142
1,942
31
10,349
108
1,582
24
Discontinued operations
(3,726)
(39)
(947)
(13)
(3,728)
(38)
(1,362)
(20)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(3,135)
(33)
(934)
(13)
(3,677)
(39)
(1,102)
(15)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
6.94
0.07
0.62
0.01
4.75
0.05
0.14
0.003
From continuing operations
9.58
0.10
1.21
0.02
7.43
0.08
1.01
0.02
From discontinued operations
(2.64)
(0.03)
(0.59)
(0.01)
(2.68)
(0.03)
(0.87)
(0.01)
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
173.40
1.83
15.54
0.28
118.84
1.26
3.50
0.07
From continuing operations
239.51
2.52
30.32
0.49
185.75
1.94
25.19
0.38
From discontinued operations
(66.11)
(0.69)
(14.79)
(0.20)
(66.91)
(0.68)
(21.69)
(0.32)
Average outstanding common shares
1,409.0
1,601.3
1,392.9
1,570.2
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,388.8
1,557.1
1,388.8
1,557.1
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 21 results on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
2 It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$110 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
