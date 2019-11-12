+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 01:36:00

Pamela J. McGlone is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela J. McGlone is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for the credentials and successes she has amassed in the field of Consulting as the Marketing Lead of Customer Operations at eClerx Customer Operations LLC.          

Founded in 2002, eClerx Customer Operations renders critical business operations services to over five hundred clients across the globe including leading companies in the fields of financial services, manufacturing, cable and telecommunications, retail/fashion, media and entertainment, travel and leisure, software and technology. They create solutions and services that use a blend of proprietary technology and the combined industry expertise of over 9,000+ highly-educated analysts to support their clients' evolving needs. Their suite of offerings enhances the customer experience by providing quality monitoring, customer insights, advanced analytics, automation, technical support and digital care services. They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating omnichannel customer interaction capabilities – transforming everyday touchpoints into superior customer experiences.

Supported by over three decades of professional excellence, Ms. McGlone is one of the top consultants in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Her areas of expertise include omni-channel customer experience design, global customer engagement, transformation and change management, customer life cycle management and analysis, data analytics, customer experience, brand building, writing, and creative content. She has served as the marketing lead for the past nine months, executing various responsibilities such as posting on social media and driving social media communication strategy. On top of these accomplishments, she has published several articles about data analytics and customer experience.

An academic scholar, Ms. McGlone received a Bachelor of Arts in English literature with honors, focusing on cultural studies and completing electives in business administration, French, and psychology. She then completed an accelerated eight-month program at Fanshawe where she honed professional writing and presentation skills while becoming adept in handling public relations, communications, and ethics issues.

To further her professional development, Ms. McGlone is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and is charitable to organizations such as the United Way, Feed My Starving Children, and the Humane Society.

In her free time, Ms. McGlone enjoys writing and cooking. She has written nonfiction books that have not been published.

Ms. McGlone dedicates this recognition to her current boss, mentor, and colleague of over 20 years Brian McIlhenny and Camilla Sullivan who inspired her to write professionally and share her passion for customer experience through her work.   

For more information, please visit  www.eclerxcustomeroperations.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pamela-j-mcglone-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300955925.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

