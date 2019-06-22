MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela J. McGlone is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her outstanding contributions to the consulting field as the Marketing Lead of Customer Operations at eClerx Customer Operations LLC.

eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey. They create solutions and services that use a blend of proprietary technology and the combined industry expertise of over 9,000+ highly-educated analysts to support their clients' evolving needs. Their suite of offerings enhances the customer experience by providing quality monitoring, customer insights, advanced analytics, automation, technical support and digital care services. They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating omnichannel customer interaction capabilities – transforming everyday touchpoints into superior customer experiences.

With over 30 years of experience in the customer experience field and recently taking on a leadership role in Marketing, Ms. McGlone specializes in data analytics, customer experience, brand building, writing, and creative content. Pamela has published several articles about data analytics and customer experience and also writes fiction.

Ms. McGlone received her Graduate Degree in Corporate Communications and Public Relations from Fanshawe College in 1999 and a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature and Creative Writing from The University of Western Ontario in 1998.

To further her professional development, Ms. McGlone is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and is charitable to organizations such as the United Way, Feed My Starving Children, and the Humane Society.

In her free time, Pamela enjoys writing and cooking. Pamela has written nonfiction books - not published yet.

Pamela dedicates this recognition to her current boss, mentor and collegue of over 20 years, Brian McIlhenny and to Camilla Sullivan who inspired her to write professionally and share her passion for customer experience through her work.

