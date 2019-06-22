22.06.2019 00:57:00

Pamela J. McGlone is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela J. McGlone is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her outstanding contributions to the consulting field as the Marketing Lead of Customer Operations at eClerx Customer Operations LLC.       

eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey. They create solutions and services that use a blend of proprietary technology and the combined industry expertise of over 9,000+ highly-educated analysts to support their clients' evolving needs. Their suite of offerings enhances the customer experience by providing quality monitoring, customer insights, advanced analytics, automation, technical support and digital care services.  They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating omnichannel customer interaction capabilities – transforming everyday touchpoints into superior customer experiences.

With over 30 years of experience in the customer experience field and recently taking on a leadership role in Marketing, Ms. McGlone specializes in data analytics, customer experience, brand building, writing, and creative content. Pamela has published several articles about data analytics and customer experience and also writes fiction.

Ms. McGlone received her Graduate Degree in Corporate Communications and Public Relations from Fanshawe College in 1999 and a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature and Creative Writing from The University of Western Ontario in 1998.

To further her professional development, Ms. McGlone is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and is charitable to organizations such as the United Way, Feed My Starving Children, and the Humane Society.

In her free time, Pamela enjoys writing and cooking. Pamela has written nonfiction books - not published yet.

Pamela dedicates this recognition to her current boss, mentor and collegue of over 20 years, Brian McIlhenny and to Camilla Sullivan who inspired her to write professionally and share her passion for customer experience through her work.   

For more information, please visit  www.eclerxcustomeroperations.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pamela-j-mcglone-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300872973.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
EU will Börsenäquivalenz angeblich nicht verlängern
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Starbucks aufgepasst: Luckin Coffee erobert den chinesischen Kaffeemarkt
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB