25.06.2019 20:03:00

Pam Mackenzie joins C2 - Competitive Computing as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Implementation

COLCHESTER, Vt., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Computing, also known as C2 (www.competitive.com), a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Vermont, announced that Pam Mackenzie has joined as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Implementation.

Competitive Computing. (PRNewsFoto/Competitive Computing)

Mackenzie will lead corporate initiatives and implementation strategies that support C2's continued growth. Most recently she served as SVP, Employee & Partner Engagement at Inntopia, a leading travel destination software company. She also served as Director of Strategic Planning & Implementation for the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development (ACCD), and interim CEO for the Greater Burlington YMCA.

"Pam brings a strong track record and experience developing and implementing strategic direction for public and private sector organizations," said Martin Thieret, C2 co-founder and CEO. "Pam's leadership qualities and people skills will serve us well in the months and years to come. We are thrilled to welcome her to the C2 team."

"I'm fortunate to know a number of people who have worked with C2 over the years," said Mackenzie. "I was drawn to C2's trust-focused culture, fascinating work, and exceptional integrity. The work ahead fits perfectly with my goals from a purpose and mission standpoint. I'm thrilled to hit the ground running with this outstanding team." 

About Competitive Computing, Inc. (C2)
C2 is an IT consulting company specializing in Digital Commerce, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services. With a focus on building strategic value, C2's industry-leading solutions are customized to help clients compete in an increasingly fast-paced and highly connected world. For more than 25 years, C2 has worked with brand-name businesses to deliver award-winning solutions, while partnering with world-class vendors such as Microsoft, Dell EMC, VMware, and Sitecore. C2's growing, local team is nationally recognized, with extensive experience in multi-channel B2B eCommerce, PIM/MDM, Cloud/Data Center solutions, IT planning, networking solutions and 24/7 managed services.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pam-mackenzie-joins-c2---competitive-computing-as-vice-president-of-strategic-planning-and-implementation-300874527.html

SOURCE Competitive Computing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
08:45
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominieren Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB