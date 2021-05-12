SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0976 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’833 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’812 1.0%  Dollar 0.9049 0.2%  Öl 68.7 0.1% 
12.05.2021 08:31:00

PALO IT Selected to Join World Economic Forum 'New Champions' Programme

HONG KONG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PALO IT, a global innovation consultancy and Agile software development company, has announced its recognition as a 2021 World Economic Forum New Champion. The New Champions programme gathers 100+ dynamic, high-growth companies that are applying new business models, emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies.

"We are delighted to welcome PALO IT as part of the New Champions Community," said Julia Devos, Head of the New Champions Community at World Economic Forum. "PALO IT's mission to harness the power of technology for the greater good aligns with the World Economic Forum's wider mission to improve the state of the world. We are looking forward to engaging with them and developing our partnership in the long term."

Founded in 2009 in Paris, France, the company now operates across Europe, APAC, North America and South America. PALO IT strives to align business and purpose in its operations. The company is B Corp-certified in Singapore and Hong Kong, and an "entreprise à mission" (Benefit Corporation) in France.

This latest title as a WEF New Champion falls in line with PALO IT's overarching mission -- to use tech as a force for good in helping businesses transform to better our world.

PALO IT Founder & CEO,Stanislas Bocquet, commented, "We are putting the transformative power of exponential technologies at the service of new sustainable and regenerative business models, mindsets and products. Above all, we are here to inspire and equip Fortune 1000s and next-generation businesses to work towards positive change in a rapidly changing market."

"Being part of the New Champions community is a privilege and responsibility," said Bocquet, "we look forward to learning from and working closely with the World Economic Forum and fellow members to ensure a better future for all."

About PALO IT

PALO IT is a global innovation consultancy and Agile software development company dedicated to helping organisations embrace tech as a force for good. They gather 500+ international talents across 5 continents, working with clients to rapidly launch products and services, create new business models, and prepare leadership and culture for the future. More information can be found at palo-it.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-it-selected-to-join-world-economic-forum-new-champions-programme-301289441.html

SOURCE PALO IT Hong Kong Limited

﻿

