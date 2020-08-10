PALO IT becomes first Hong Kong tech company to earn B Corp status

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PALO IT Hong Kong , a global innovation consultancy and Agile software development company, has announced it's become a certified B Corporation . As the first technology company in Hong Kong to attain certification, the achievement marks a milestone for the industry in the region.

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good, voluntarily meeting the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Throughout the certification process, companies are submitted to a rigorous assessment by the nonprofit B Lab. With this landmark, PALO IT Hong Kong joins over 2,700 B Corps from more than 150 industries in 60+ countries.

"We are excited that PALO IT has joined the local B Corp community," said K K Tse, B Lab Leader, Hong Kong and Macau & Co-founder/Chief Education Officer at Education for Good, "This is a milestone for us here, and I am sure they will serve as an inspiration and role model for companies that want to become a force for good."

As a newly-minted B Corp, PALO IT Hong Kong will consistently measure and manage the impact its business has on workers, the environment, and the community -- making good on its ethos to use tech as a force for good.

In 2019, PALO IT Singapore became the first certified branch of PALO IT, and the company's ten other offices across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas are all currently working in parallel towards certification. The Hong Kong branch marks the latest in this ambition.

"We're proud to be recognised, but B Corp status isn't simply an end goal", said PALO IT Hong Kong Managing Director, Jing Lei, "Ultimately, B Corporations are part of a continuous journey, and the certification is a tool that you can use for future business operations. We're excited to continue to use it as a North Star for our projects, our internal initiatives, and the clients we work with."

About PALO IT

PALO IT is a global innovation consultancy and Agile software development company dedicated to helping organisations embrace tech as a force for good. They work with clients to rapidly launch products and services, create new business models and prepare leadership and culture for the future.

