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Palo Alto Networks Aktie 18379378 / US6974351057

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02.06.2026 22:37:36

Palo Alto Networks Posts Q3 Loss, But Adj. Profit Rises On Revenue Jump

Palo Alto Networks
235.82 CHF 2.27%
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(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported a loss for the third quarter results, despite revenues rising sharply.

Revenue increased 31.1% to $3.00 billion from $2.29 billion a year earlier, including contributions from CyberArk and Chronosphere. Product revenue climbed 31.1% to $594 million, while subscription and support revenue rose 31.2% to $2.41 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $177 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with net income of $262 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The loss reflected acquisition-related costs, intangible asset amortization and share-based compensation expenses associated with recent acquisitions.

Adjusted net income increased to $684 million, or $0.85 per share, from $561 million, or $0.80 per share a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto expects revenue of $3.345 billion to $3.355 billion, representing growth of about 32%, and adjusted earnings of $0.96 to $0.98 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company forecast revenue of $11.42 billion to $11.43 billion, up about 24%, and adjusted earnings of $3.77 to $3.79 per share.

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Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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