Palo Alto Networks Launches Rapid Response Program for Organizations Navigating SolarStorm Cyberattacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), today launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks. SolarWinds Orion products are currently being exploited by malicious actors to gain access to the company's systems, activity being tracked by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 as SolarStorm.

A rapid compromise assessment to map out an organization's attack surface and tailored incident response services are available immediately at: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solarstorm-rapid-response.

In launching the program, Palo Alto Networks shared that its Cortex XDR™ platform had successfully prevented an attempted SolarStorm attack. As well as instantly blocking the attempt, the company's systems deployed a set of indicators of compromise to customer-facing Palo Alto Networks' products. More information at https://blog.paloaltonetworks.com/2020/12/solarwinds-statement-solarstorm .

"SolarStorm is one of the most serious cyberattacks in history, and we must come together as a security community with our customers and partners to help enterprises and governments defend themselves," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. "While Cortex XDR protected Palo Alto Networks and our XDR customers from attack, many other security teams are now working through this. We need to work together, and swiftly."

Based on the company's experience managing this threat, as well as its expertise across attack surface management, incident response, and extended detection and response, Palo Alto Networks is offering a rapid response package to help enterprises and governments quickly navigate this threat:

SolarStorm rapid assessment: This complimentary assessment will quickly determine if customers have been compromised by this threat actor by leveraging Palo Alto Networks' Expanse platform together with the Crypsis incident response team.

This complimentary assessment will quickly determine if customers have been compromised by this threat actor by leveraging Palo Alto Networks' Expanse platform together with the Crypsis incident response team. SolarStorm cybersecure engagement: Customers who believe they have been impacted can engage directly in a short-term retainer with the Crypsis incident response team, who will help organizations contain and recover from the attack. During this period, customers will also receive licenses for both Cortex XDR and Expanse for two months.

To receive updates as the company continues to evaluate the SolarStorm activity, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solarstorm-rapid-response .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-launches-rapid-response-program-for-organizations-navigating-solarstorm-cyberattacks-301195733.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.