SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 03:25:00

Palo Alto Networks Launches Rapid Response Program for Organizations Navigating SolarStorm Cyberattacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), today launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks. SolarWinds Orion products are currently being exploited by malicious actors to gain access to the company's systems, activity being tracked by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 as SolarStorm.

A rapid compromise assessment to map out an organization's attack surface and tailored incident response services are available immediately at: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solarstorm-rapid-response.

In launching the program, Palo Alto Networks shared that its Cortex XDR™ platform had successfully prevented an attempted SolarStorm attack. As well as instantly blocking the attempt, the company's systems deployed a set of indicators of compromise to customer-facing Palo Alto Networks' products. More information at https://blog.paloaltonetworks.com/2020/12/solarwinds-statement-solarstorm.

"SolarStorm is one of the most serious cyberattacks in history, and we must come together as a security community with our customers and partners to help enterprises and governments defend themselves," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. "While Cortex XDR protected Palo Alto Networks and our XDR customers from attack, many other security teams are now working through this. We need to work together, and swiftly."

Based on the company's experience managing this threat, as well as its expertise across attack surface management, incident response, and extended detection and response, Palo Alto Networks is offering a rapid response package to help enterprises and governments quickly navigate this threat:

  • SolarStorm rapid assessment: This complimentary assessment will quickly determine if customers have been compromised by this threat actor by leveraging Palo Alto Networks' Expanse platform together with the Crypsis incident response team.
  • SolarStorm cybersecure engagement: Customers who believe they have been impacted can engage directly in a short-term retainer with the Crypsis incident response team, who will help organizations contain and recover from the attack. During this period, customers will also receive licenses for both Cortex XDR and Expanse for two months.

To receive updates as the company continues to evaluate the SolarStorm activity, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solarstorm-rapid-response.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-launches-rapid-response-program-for-organizations-navigating-solarstorm-cyberattacks-301195733.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
17.12.20
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
UBS-Aktie verliert: Neuer Chef will im Frühling Marschrichtung bekannt geben
UBS und CS laut SNB trotz schwierigem Umfeld gut aufgestellt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit