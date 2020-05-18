Palmen Motors Promotes Available Automotive Service Specials

KENOSHA, Wis., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Palmen Motors service and parts centers are equipped with the staff and materials to offer professional automotive service. Drivers in the Southeast Wisconsin area, including the cities of Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and more, can access affordable and timely automotive maintenance and repair services at the Palmen Motors dealership. For additional savings on automotive service and parts, local drivers can make use of available vehicle service and parts coupons.

Available service and parts coupons at the Palmen Motors dealership are as follows. The Alignment Special coupon offers $10 off a front-end alignment and $20 off a four-wheel alignment. The Bonus Saver coupon offers 10% off all repairs up to a max amount of $150 off. The Fluid Service Special coupon offers $5 off one, $15 off two and $25 off three from the list of coolant flush, transmission fluid flush, fluid injection service, brake fluid flush and power steering fluid flush services. The Regular Oil Change coupon offers $5 off any regular oil change. The Synthetic Oil Change coupon offers $10 off any synthetic oil change. The Wiper Blade Installation coupon offers a complimentary installation upon the purchase of a pair of wiper blades.

Additional service center specials can be found at the Palmen Motors service specials page. Additional parts specials can be found at the Palmen Motors parts specials page.

Drivers interested in learning more about automotive service opportunities available at Palmen Motors can browse through the dealership website. Additional service-centered pages at Palmen Motors include the Order Parts page for parts inquiry, order and installation and the Accessories and Customization page detailing available customization and vehicle upgrade services offered by the Palmen Motors service and parts teams.

For additional information on Palmen Motors products, parts and services, customers can contact the Palmen Motors departments and staff. The dealership team can be reached through online messaging and email, phone calls to the number of 262-671-1935 and in-person visits to the store located at 5431 7th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53142.

SOURCE Palmen Motors