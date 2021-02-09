Palma Ceia SemiDesign Expands Asia Team, Names Bo Liu Senior Director of Engineering in China

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, today announced Bo Liu has joined the company as senior director of Engineering in China. Liu reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.

"Bo will be responsible for all engineering activities in China and be directly involved in driving the success of our customer and partner engagements there," Steptoe said. "His strong technical background, and international experience in telecom GPU, CPU and SoC design, will be of great benefit to the company."

Before joining Palma Ceia, Liu served as senior director for wireless IC Design at Shanghai Artosyn Microelectronics. Previous experience includes engineering roles with Advanced Micro Devices, Huawei, Freescale and Alcatel. He was also principal engineer at worldwide ASIC design consultancy and semiconductor solution provider Sondrel, where his assignments included projects for Intel and Cisco.

Liu holds BS and MS degrees in Electronic Engineering from Xidian University in Xi'an, China.

"The developments Palma Ceia has made in Wi-Fi technology make this an exciting time to join the company," Liu said about joining Palma Ceia. "Our Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 6 offerings will enable some of the latest applications in IoT, smart factory and other domains."

