09.02.2021 02:00:00

Palma Ceia SemiDesign Expands Asia Team, Names Bo Liu Senior Director of Engineering in China

Experience includes work at Alcatel, AMD and Huawei

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, today announced Bo Liu has joined the company as senior director of Engineering in China. Liu reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.

"Bo will be responsible for all engineering activities in China and be directly involved in driving the success of our customer and partner engagements there," Steptoe said. "His strong technical background, and international experience in telecom GPU, CPU and SoC design, will be of great benefit to the company."

Before joining Palma Ceia, Liu served as senior director for wireless IC Design at Shanghai Artosyn Microelectronics. Previous experience includes engineering roles with Advanced Micro Devices, Huawei, Freescale and Alcatel. He was also principal engineer at worldwide ASIC design consultancy and semiconductor solution provider Sondrel, where his assignments included projects for Intel and Cisco.

Liu holds BS and MS degrees in Electronic Engineering from Xidian University in Xi'an, China.

"The developments Palma Ceia has made in Wi-Fi technology make this an exciting time to join the company," Liu said about joining Palma Ceia. "Our Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 6 offerings will enable some of the latest applications in IoT, smart factory and other domains."

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration.  Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands corporation, and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign Media Contact
Milan G. Lazich
press@pcsemi.com 
+1 650-464-1132

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738312/Palma_Ceia_SemiDesign_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Palma Ceia SemiDesign

