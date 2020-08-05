05.08.2020 15:47:00

Palm Tree LLC Announces Promotion of David Wolinsky to Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Wolinsky to Managing Director. In addition to his client service duties, Mr. Wolinsky [will be part of Senior Management and] will assist with overseeing all operational and strategic aspects of the firm.

"Taking on the role of Managing Director is a recognition that I don't take lightly," remarked Mr. Wolinsky. "The talented people around me, who helped develop my career, deserve recognition and my humble gratitude. I look forward to continuing my professional growth and expanding the success of Palm Tree."

Mr. Wolinsky joined Palm Tree in 2010 and leads client engagements across Palm Tree's service offerings. He has served as the Director of M&A and Operations for a multi-location healthcare organization, worked with several private equity funds through numerous acquisitions, and overseen strategies to improve clients' working capital and operating margins in order to enhance enterprise value. Mr. Wolinsky previously worked as an investment banker with Jefferies as well as Goldman Sachs in New York and San Francisco.

"One of the unique differentiators at Palm Tree is our ability to really understand the private equity mindset given our roots in private equity," said Pardis Nasseri, President of Palm Tree LLC. "David has played an instrumental role in developing that mindset and instilling it in our team. I am honored that he is now part of the Management of the firm and helping the firm navigate our journey of continued growth."

Mr. Wolinsky graduated magna cum laude, earning dual BS degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from Villanova University.

 About Palm Tree LLC 

Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations.  Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.    

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B. 

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn. 

Contact:
Leah McWilliams
(424) 220-6797
lmcwilliams@palmtreellc.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palm-tree-llc-announces-promotion-of-david-wolinsky-to-managing-director-301106484.html

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.47
1.41 %
Geberit 514.60
0.55 %
ABB 23.58
0.51 %
CS Group 10.06
0.50 %
SGS 2’395.00
0.46 %
Roche Hldg G 318.80
-0.72 %
Nestle 108.36
-0.73 %
Swiss Re 71.20
-0.78 %
Novartis 76.27
-1.06 %
Swisscom 488.20
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:18
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
09:04
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street in Gewinnzone -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB