Palm Tree LLC Announces Promotion of David Wolinsky to Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Wolinsky to Managing Director. In addition to his client service duties, Mr. Wolinsky [will be part of Senior Management and] will assist with overseeing all operational and strategic aspects of the firm.

"Taking on the role of Managing Director is a recognition that I don't take lightly," remarked Mr. Wolinsky. "The talented people around me, who helped develop my career, deserve recognition and my humble gratitude. I look forward to continuing my professional growth and expanding the success of Palm Tree."

Mr. Wolinsky joined Palm Tree in 2010 and leads client engagements across Palm Tree's service offerings. He has served as the Director of M&A and Operations for a multi-location healthcare organization, worked with several private equity funds through numerous acquisitions, and overseen strategies to improve clients' working capital and operating margins in order to enhance enterprise value. Mr. Wolinsky previously worked as an investment banker with Jefferies as well as Goldman Sachs in New York and San Francisco.

"One of the unique differentiators at Palm Tree is our ability to really understand the private equity mindset given our roots in private equity," said Pardis Nasseri, President of Palm Tree LLC. "David has played an instrumental role in developing that mindset and instilling it in our team. I am honored that he is now part of the Management of the firm and helping the firm navigate our journey of continued growth."

Mr. Wolinsky graduated magna cum laude, earning dual BS degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from Villanova University.

About Palm Tree LLC

Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations. Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

