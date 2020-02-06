06.02.2020 05:00:00

Palestinian Citizen Dr. Mahmoud Shatat Wins the Innovative Individual Award - Distinguished Researcher at the 2nd Cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Palestinian citizen, Dr. Mahmoud Shatat, won the Innovative Individual Award – Distinguished Researcher category at the 2nd cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has awarded the winners at a special event held in Dubai.

Dr. Shatat won USD 40,000 for his affordable low-cost household solar (thermal) water desalination system converting sea or contaminated water into freshwater. The storage tank is fully insulated with foam material to reduce heat loss and to keep the system running during the night utilising the heat stored from solar energy during the day. Unlike reverse osmosis-based systems, it is suitable for use with highly concentrated salt water. The system operates at low pressure and relatively low temperatures, enabling the units to be manufactured from inexpensive plastics instead of metal. 

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award affirms the UAE's commitment to innovation and sustainability and finding sustainable solutions for water scarcity and pollution in the world. The UAE helps the needy around the world and alleviate human suffering regardless of gender, race or religion. These are the principles followed by our wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The award represents our efforts to participate effectively in countering the water crisis internationally. This is through encouraging research centres, individuals, and innovators from around the world to participate in this award and address water scarcity using solar power," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

The award is with prizes totalling USD 1 million. It encourages research centres, individuals, and innovators around the world to find sustainable and innovative solutions, using solar power to reduce scarcity and pollution of water. The award includes three categories: Innovative Projects award, Innovative Research and Development award, Innovative Individual award.

 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086612/Mohammed_bin_Rashid_Al_Maktoum_Global_Water_Award.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086704/UAE_Water_Aid_Foundation___Suqia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083707/UAE_Water_Aid_Foundation_Suqia_Logo.jpg

