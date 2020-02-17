Paladion Announces New Client Partnership with Leading Test Systems Provider

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paladion, a global leader in AI-Driven Managed Detection and Response, is pleased to announce it is the cybersecurity partner of choice for a pioneer and global leader in high-performance testing and sensing solutions. Paladion will deploy a full-service Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution with IT infrastructure.

This AI-Driven MDR solution will keep confidential information safe. Paladion's newest client can expect to see many benefits from the MDR solution, including an ability to anticipate security breaches before they occur and deep insights into endpoints, user behavior, application, and network.

"We are thrilled to work with this innovative company to expand their cybersecurity technology with powerful analytics, extensive threat hunting, and auto containment mechanisms," said Rajat Mohanty, CEO at Paladion. "Paladion's robust MDR solution will unlock a unique ability for our client to protect confidential information without relying on manual processes to detect and contain security threats."

Paladion's MDR solution provides unrivaled threat intelligence, threat hunting, security monitoring, incident analysis, and incident response. It extends beyond traditional security monitoring to analyze critical data, including endpoints, user behavior, application, and network.

With security threats becoming more advanced and challenging to detect, Paladion's MDR solution stands out from other options available because of its proactive analytics based on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

The benefits of this next-generation solution include:



Threat anticipation: Anticipate potential threats in advance using contextualized data

Threat hunting: Identify and hunt stealth attack campaigns before they can cause a breach using AI-driven insights

Security monitoring: Monitor and protect your systems in real-time from known and current attacks.

Incident analysis: React to individual needs of a company based on high-level insights and industry trends

Auto containment: Machine learning algorithms allow you to contain attacks in minutes, not days.

Response orchestration: Evict attackers, eradicate threats, and advance your defenses faster.

Paladion's MDR solution covers every threat stage before, during, and after an attack using a proprietary AI platform that expands, accelerates, and automates most security activities. The system is able to:



Reduce threat detection time by 80%

Reduce analyst effort by over 50%

Reduce time to respond to and remove threats by 85%

About Paladion:

Paladion is a next-generation cybersecurity provider to technology, manufacturing, and cloud-first companies across the United States. They are consistently recognized and rated by independent technology advisory firms for their Managed Detection and Response Services, Cloud security, and Vulnerability Management & Response services, which is anchored by their patented Artificial Intelligence platform – AI.saac.

