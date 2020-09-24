24.09.2020 20:08:00

Paladin Strengthens Leadership Team With Top Restructuring And Corporate Finance Experts Lance Miller And Peter Richter

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin, a leading middle-market advisory firm driving value-creation through financial and operational consulting services, announced today that industry leaders, Lance Miller and Peter Richter, have joined the firm as Partners.

Paladin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paladin)

Combining decades of experience, both Lance and Peter have guided numerous organizations through operational and financial restructurings that have resulted in improved profitability and increased stakeholder value. The rapidly growing Paladin team continues to strengthen its client solutions with these two additions who are respected experts in law, restructuring and corporate finance.

Lance specializes in helping clients through complex restructurings in challenging circumstances. Leveraging his vast experience as both a bankruptcy attorney and senior management consultant, he has secured successful outcomes for clients in transactions of varying sizes across multiple industries.

Peter is undoubtably one of the leading restructuring and financial advisors in the industry having supported numerous organizations through complex transactions. Combining his broad business acumen with strong leadership, Peter provides immediate and sustained value for clients.

Their decisions to take leadership roles at Paladin reflect the exciting prospects and future for the middle-market advisory firm.

"Paladin is all about our people, so we are excited that Lance and Peter are joining our world class team, and I have no doubt they will both help grow and strengthen Paladin," said Scott Avila, Paladin's Managing Partner. "Lance brings a unique perspective and skill set, especially with his legal background, and truly understands the day-to-day pressures that management faces through a distress process."

"And Peter has built a career that brings together a wealth of knowledge, skills and insights from corporate leadership and restructuring. He has been integral in helping numerous companies improve operations, source debt and equity capital, and monetize underperforming business segments."

Lance noted: "I have always admired Paladin's exceptional track record and fantastic reputation in the turnaround sector, so it is a real honor to join the company as we seize opportunities, take on challenges and deliver results."

Peter Richter added: "For me, Paladin sets the standard for the quality, teamwork and the undisputed leaders in how financial and operational consulting can and should create value. I am looking forward to being part of this team of diverse experts and delivering results for our clients."

About Paladin
Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services. Our team of expert consultants, from a range of disciplines, unites with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that yield tangible and lasting results.  For more information on Paladin, visit http://www.paladinmgmt.com/.

Media Contact:
Larianna Evania
lariannae@paladinmgmt.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paladin-strengthens-leadership-team-with-top-restructuring-and-corporate-finance-experts-lance-miller-and-peter-richter-301137791.html

SOURCE Paladin

