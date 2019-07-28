28.07.2019 23:00:00

Paladin Group's High Standards Internationally Recognised

CANBERRA, Australia, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The audit was conducted into the business' management systems with a key focus on governance for quality, environmental management and occupational health and safety.

Craig Thrupp, Paladin Group Founder and Director, said the certification was a great milestone for all of the businesses in the group.

"We are proud to see that our own high standards also meet internationally recognised practices. Receiving this quality assurance certification is an excellent acknowledgement of our staff's ongoing commitment to excellence, safety and delivering for our clients.

"We are always looking at how we can improve to deliver for our staff and clients and this commitment is a key aspect of meeting the international quality assurance standards. Paladin Group's number one priority at all times is the safety and wellbeing of our staff, the communities in which we operate and the people in our care." said Craig Thrupp.

Paladin Group management systems have been certified for the following International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Australasian standards:
●    ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems
●    ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems
●    AS/NZS 4801:2001 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems (Australian and New Zealand standard for safety management).
●    OHSAS 18001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems

About Paladin Group
With over 4,500 staff and contractors working across the Asia-Pacific, the Paladin Group is a leading provider of security and support services for major projects in the region.

It has a values driven approach to providing tailored risk solutions in some of the most difficult operating environments in the world. It is an industry leader when it comes to its innovative community security model, a method of making communities engaged in project impact areas and reducing security issues by making safety and security a shared goal. Paladin's number one priority at all times is the safety, security and wellbeing of our staff, the local community and those in our care.

The following businesses are part of the Group:
● Black Swan – Security services in PNG
● ECM – Electrical construction and maintenance support in PNG
● Sentinel – Security services in Timor Leste
● Rentlo – Transportation in Timor Leste
● ECM Greater Monaro

 

SOURCE Paladin Group

