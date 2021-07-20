SMI 11’946 0.7%  SPI 15’367 0.6%  Dow 34’551 1.7%  DAX 15’216 0.6%  Euro 1.0856 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’956 0.7%  Gold 1’809 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’475 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9211 0.3%  Öl 69.7 1.3% 
20.07.2021 21:31:00

PairSoft acquires Webiplex

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a leading procure-to-pay platform for mid-market and enterprise businesses, today announced its acquisition of Webiplex, an automated business process and document management solution. This acquisition will further round out PairSoft's offerings by extending deeper AP automation and document management functionalities to NetSuite's ERP users.

"PairSoft and Webiplex share many functionalities," explains Matt Cotter, PairSoft's CEO, "but we specialize in different channels and ERP platforms. Webiplex's seamless NetSuite integration will allow PairSoft to serve a broader audience even better."

Since its founding in 2008, Webiplex has been automating accounts payables, business processes and document management for companies like Quiksilver, PlanetFitness, CraftMark Bakery, Kayak, and The Motley Fool. Its flagship solution, DocuPeak™, enables businesses to capture documents with zero data entry and template building and route them through the approval workflow. Once approved, the data and documents are automatically uploaded to NetSuite, where users can access them on-demand.

"We're impressed with what the Webiplex team has built," says Matt. "By adding Webiplex to our product suite and bringing its team onboard, we continue to execute towards our mission of expanding PairSoft's procure-to-pay platform offering."

"We're thrilled to be a part of PairSoft," says Rob Rennie, Webiplex's CEO. "Webiplex's future is bright, and we're excited for the increased growth opportunities available to us as part of PairSoft's procure-to-pay solution."

About PairSoft

PairSoft is the strongest procure-to-pay platform for mid-market and enterprise businesses. From internal and PunchOut catalogs to workflow automation, intuitive OCR, and search and query features, PairSoft helps AP teams and Finance leaders manage company financials effortlessly. PairSoft also integrates directly with ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud, NetSuite and Sage Intacct to create a seamless user experience.

 About Webiplex

Webiplex is the provider of DocuPeak™, a premier cloud-based business process automation and document management platform. DocuPeak™ is a next-generation platform as a service (PaaS), concentrating on delivering rapid results in automating business processes without programming in an easy-to-use Web-based Application Studio. DocuPeak™ customers have automated government, accounting, supply-chain, medical, and many other form-based, document imaging and document centric business processes.

Contact: Jem Boyd, jboyd@pairsoft.com, 615-707-0540

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pairsoft-acquires-webiplex-301337847.html

SOURCE PairSoft

﻿

