Pair Team Secures $2.7M to Build Primary Care Operations Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Team ("Pair") announced today it has raised $2.7 million in seed funding backed by Kleiner Perkins, Craft Ventures, and YCombinator, along with other prominent funds. Founded in 2019, Pair is an end-to-end operations platform for primary care, backed by Pair's own care team. For patients, Pair provides a digital front door and helps them navigate healthcare. For practices, Pair monitors patient data to trigger automated workflows to ensure critical visits get scheduled and care gaps are addressed. Despite COVID and patient's avoidance of medical offices and care, Pair's wrap-around operations technology and care team tripled the rate of preventative care visits and are on track to increase clinical revenue by 15% by end of year through quality incentives alone.

Pair Team's wrap-around tech tripled rate of annual wellness visits and increased revenue by 15% for clinics in 2020.

"Primary care is systematically and chronically under-resourced. Pair Team ensures patients receive the very best practices in health care -- from annual checkups, follow ups after hospital discharge, and preventative care screenings," commented Neil Batlivala, CEO and co-founder of Pair Team. "We not only monitor patient data, but we go further to operationalize it with automation and our care team."

Pair Team founders Neil Batlivala and Cassie Choi, RN experienced how critical a high functioning administrative team is to provide high-quality primary care by building out operations together at leading tech-enabled practices of Forward and Circle Medical. The majority of healthcare is local and fragmented, and no solutions were built to enable existing clinics. Pair came out of that need, and provides a simple yet comprehensive solution that covers the front, mid, and back-office. Their automation, along with a human-in-the-loop approach provides end-to-end operations of patient outreach, scheduling, e-forms, care gap reports, record requests, referrals, lab coordination, etc., to offload the traditional job functions of the front desk and medical assistants.

"Primary care needs solutions to address core problems of shrinking margins and better management of total care costs. Re-thinking how work gets done in a clinic is one way to do it, and Cassie and Neil are the right duo to tackle this," says Mamoon Hamid, general partner at Kleiner Perkins and board member of Slack and Modern Health.

Paul Cohen, former VP of Strategy at One Medical, commented that Pair's vision of an infrastructure layer for primary care operations immediately resonated with him as, "Population health management places an enormous burden on primary care providers. As healthcare becomes more complex, primary care groups will need additional support through technology and services to manage the influx of data from patients, fellow providers, and health plans. Large medical groups like One Medical have the engineering resources to invest in operational workflow tools that ease the work of population health for individual providers, and Pair Team brings that tech-enabled support to practices across the country."

To date, Pair manages care for thousands of Medicaid patients in southern California and has closed hundreds of care gaps with their remote care team. For more information about Pair Team, or to schedule a consultation call, visit https://www.pairteam.com .

About Pair Team

Pair Team is an operational platform and dedicated health care team that delivers a fully automated value-based primary care. The platform monitors health plan and system data to trigger automated workflows that engage patients to schedule clinically impactful visits, surface care recommendations to clinicians, and manage follow-up care coordination. Their bolt-on model allows them to work as an extension of your care team within existing processes and accelerate quality programs in days, not months. For practices, this drastically improves care quality and visit efficiency. For plans, this aligns day-to-day operations with total cost of care. For patients, this can dramatically improve health outcomes and relationships with their health providers. For more information, please visit https://www.pairteam.com

Media Contact

Neil Batlivala

Cassie Choi, RN

hello@pairteam.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pair-team-secures-2-7m-to-build-primary-care-operations-infrastructure-301189585.html

SOURCE Pair Team