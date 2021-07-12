SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
12.07.2021 04:12:00

Pagoda Group co-organizes the first Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival in 2021 to support the Lancang-Mekong cooperation

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival kicked off in Beijing recently. The event was hosted by the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, organized by the Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, and co-organized by Lancang-Mekong Agricultural Cooperation Center and Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Pagoda Group) As a representative of the enterprise side, Yu Huiyong, founder and chairman of Pagoda Group, was invited to attend and deliver a speech.

More than 100 people from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agricultural departments of relevant provinces and regions, China Fruit Circulation Association, China Village Development Promotion Association and other social organizations, enterprises and village communities in Zhejiang, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong and Hainan, as well as the embassies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam in China and the representative office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in China attended the opening ceremony of the Fruit Festival.

It is reported that this activity is an important measure for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to implement the Third Leaders' Meeting and the Sixth Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and it is also one of the series of Chinese activities to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation.

Pagoda has been working closely with Thailand since 2004, when Pagoda began trading fruit with the Mekong countries. During the 3-year period from 2018 to 2020, Pagoda's procurement volume has more than doubled from more than 40,000 tons. Among them, durian, mangosteen and coconut are the most popular among Pagoda's consumers.

In addition to fruit trade exchanges, Pagoda has organized several experience tours for Chinese consumers, news media and others to go deep into the production areas of durian and coconut in Thailand since 2019. Pagoda also joins hands with the Thai Consulate in China to hold a regular Thai fruit festival every year to promote the quality of Thai fruits and bring the good Thai fruits to thousands of households in China.

After the fruit festival launch ceremony, a series of diverse and colorful activities were held. At the Lancang-Mekong Agricultural and Rural Development Cooperation Forum, all parties shared their experiences in poverty eradication in the fruit industry, exchanged the current situation and trends of fruit development in the region, and discussed strengthening fruit trade and investment cooperation among enterprises and villages and communities in different countries.

The fragrant fruits attracted many attendees for tasting during the Lancang-Mekong premium fruit showcase. "The session was lovingly created and provided by the Pagoda team, incorporating the special fruits and diverse cultures of the six Lancang-Mekong countries."  Said Yang Qian, Senior Director of Pagoda Group Marketing Center.

The event also featured a live broadcast of the Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival, where ambassadors from several countries entered the Pagoda live broadcast room to interact with online viewers, promote the quality fruits of each country and talk about Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation. The live broadcast was syndicated through Pagoda Video Account and official WeChat live broadcast rooms such as WeChat Pie and WeChat Video Account Creation Camp.

It is understood that during this fruit festival, thousands of stores in more than 100 cities nationwide of Pagoda, Guoduomei, Jieji Fruit, Chengxinguolin and Guoguojia brands also jointly carry out Lancang-Mekong fruit promotion and sales activities.

SOURCE Pagoda Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Ganz Spanien wird Corona-Risikogebiet - auch Mallorca
Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
Microsoft-Aktie: So wurde Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates zu einem der reichsten Menschen der Welt
Wisekey steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 kräftig
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit