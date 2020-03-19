PagnatoKarp Named Best Multi-Family Office ($2.5B to $5B AUM/AUA) at 2020 FWR Awards

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PagnatoKarp was named 2020 BEST MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE ($2.5B to $5B AUA/AUM) at the 7th annual FAMILY WEALTH REPORT Awards. One of four firms to be shortlisted in the category, PagnatoKarp earned the coveted top award in the competitive family office space. The firm has $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹ and is frequently ranked on top wealth advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, as well as being a Best Place to Work².

"We are laser focused on helping protect and empower our clients each and every day, especially during volatile times," says Paul Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp. "This prestigious award showcases the incredible teamwork from our firm, partners, and advisors as we continue to provide innovation and leadership to the families we serve."

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the Family Wealth Report Awards were designed to recognize companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019'. According to FWR, these awards recognize the very best in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight', the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.

Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media and Publisher of WealthBriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature."

PagnatoKarp was previously named 2018 Best Multi-Family Office (New Entrant) and was a 2019 Finalist in the $2.5B to $5B AUM/AUA category. The firm is also a 2020 Best Place to Work in Virginia. Paul Pagnato is ranked #1 in Northern Virginia on Forbes 2020 Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State. ² Paul Pagnato is also author of the upcoming book Transparency Wave: Exponential Changes That Will Transform Our World.

About PagnatoKarp

With $4.8 billion assets under advisement ¹ , PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders , entrepreneurs, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. With True Fiduciary® standards of transparency, we embrace the legal obligation to put your interests first while focusing on asset protection, cash flow, and opportunities. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and a Virginia Best Place to Work ² , PagnatoKarp's goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most.

Contact:

Cathy Rieder

Director, Client Experience & Branding

PagnatoKarp

703-468-2733

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pagnatokarp-named-best-multi-family-office-2-5b-to-5b-aumaua-at-2020-fwr-awards-301026547.html

SOURCE PagnatoKarp