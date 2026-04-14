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14.04.2026 14:35:21

PageGroup Q1 Gross Profit Declines; Says Outlook Uncertain

(RTTNews) - PageGroup (PAGE.L, MPGPF.PK), a UK-based specialist recruitment consultancy company, on Tuesday reported lower gross profit in the first quarter, hurt by challenging market conditions in the UK, Americas and EMEA. However, the company experienced growth in Asia Pacific.

Looking ahead, the company said it sees an increasingly uncertain outlook for the rest of the year due to geopolitical risks, mainly the Middle East conflict.

For the first quarter, gross profit was 187.0 million pounds, down 3.9% from 194.5 million pounds last year. On a constant currency basis, gross profit fell 4.9%.

In the quarter, the company saw 3.5 percent year-over-year decline in permanent recruitment to 135.1 million pounds, and 4.8 percent drop in temporary recruitment to 51.9 million pounds.

On a regional basis, EMEA gross profit declined 5.2 percent to 100.4 million pounds, and Americas gross profit decreased 1.5 percent to 36.5 million pounds.

In UK, gross profit lessened 11.4 percent to 20.9 million pounds, while it grew 4.5% in Asia Pacific to 29.2 million pounds.

Productivity, measured as gross profit per fee earner, grew 2%, despite the challenging macro-economic conditions.

Fee earner headcount increased 0.5 percent to 4,994, mainly with increases in the growth regions, partly offset by reductions in more challenging markets.

On the London Stock Exchange, shares of PageGroup were trading 0.91 percent higher, at 133.70 pence.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’746.62 19.92 SIWBGU
Short 14’038.69 13.84 SV5BGU
Short 14’562.38 8.88 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’227.47 14.04.2026 14:24:50
Long 12’658.76 19.05 S2GBOU
Long 12’389.17 13.84 SZXBHU
Long 11’863.61 8.88 S9HB2U
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