Padlock Partners UK Fund II Completes Acquisition of Brentwood Development Property

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of a development property located in the United Kingdom for an aggregate purchase price of approximately £5,100,000 (excluding closing costs), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Trust's initial public offering (the "Offering").

The Trust indirectly acquired a freehold interest in a development property located in Brentwood, United Kingdom, a municipality located northeast of London, United Kingdom (the "Brentwood Property"). The Brentwood Property currently consists of a modern warehouse and offices totaling 43,417 square feet with a self-contained, secure yard with 29 marked car parking spots. The Trust intends to fit out the current warehouse in order to develop an 80,000 square foot gross lettable area self-storage facility with 53,000 net rentable square feet of purpose built self-storage units across three floors. The development of the Brentwood Property is expected to be completed in two phases and at an estimated aggregate cost of approximately £2,952,000.

"We are excited to serve the Brentwood community and extend our self-storage footprint in London. This acquisition positions us to be able to execute on our strategic priority to build a strong self-storage and mixed-use income producing portfolio in the UK," said Padlock Partners UK Fund II CEO, John Stevenson.

The Trust intends to finance the development of the Brentwood Property using the balance of the net proceeds of the Offering. Any funds remaining thereafter may be used by the Trust to acquire one or more additional properties in the United Kingdom, consistent with the Trust's investment objectives to, among other things, provide unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of diversified income-producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties, and for working capital purposes.

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties.

