+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
19.01.2020 08:30:00

Pactera Becomes Member Company of China Electronics Corporation

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong subsidiary of China Electronics Corporation (hereafter "CEC") signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Pactera Group. According to the agreement, Pactera is now officially a member company of CEC.

Established in 1995, Pactera is an industry-targeted a leading IT solution company from China, with 25 years of history and nearly 30,000 employees, providing worldwide services covering digital consulting, experience interaction, technology implementation, and operations. By leveraging rich experience in sectors including high-tech, finance, manufacturing, telecom, and internet, Pactera has established long-term cooperative relationships with 154 Fortune 500 companies.

China Electronic Corporation (CEC), established in May 1989, is one of world-leading large scale electronics & IT corporations. CEC focuses on providing IT products and services, with strong industrial competitiveness and R&D capabilities. By the end of 2019, CEC now has 22 second level subsidiaries, 14 listed holding companies and over 150,000 employees, ranking among Fortune 500 Global Companies for consecutive years.

According to CEC, with global presence, abundant industry experience, stable corporate governance team, and strength in the IT application service field, Pactera will become a valuable addition to the portfolio of CEC.

As a member company of CEC, Pactera will leverage the robust resources and advantages of CEC to accelerate market expansion and business development. "We firmly believe that Pactera will have broader room to grow and add values to our clients," said Tiak Koon Loh, CEO of Pactera.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pactera-becomes-member-company-of-china-electronics-corporation-300989309.html

SOURCE Pactera

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
QIAGEN-Aktien in New York von Übernahmespekulationen beflügelt
Chefin der Kohlekommission lehnt Braunkohle-Vereinbarung ab
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,11 Dollar - auch zum Franken weiter unter Druck
KW 3: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin steigt auf 9'000 US-Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;