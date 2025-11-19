PACS Group Aktie 133777092 / US69380Q1076
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.11.2025 22:55:13
PACS Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $52.406 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $15.620 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 31.0% to $1.344 billion from $1.026 billion last year.
PACS Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $52.406 Mln. vs. $15.620 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.344 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu PACS Group Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.