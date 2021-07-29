Packaging Market during 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

|
29.07.2021 05:40:00
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The packaging market is poised to grow by USD 170.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The report on the packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, the rise in the need for innovative packaging, and the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging.
The packaging market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The packaging market covers the following areas:
Packaging Market Sizing
Packaging Market Forecast
Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
