Packaging Aktie 1011163 / US6951561090

22.10.2025 23:18:40

Packaging Corporation Of America Q3 Income Drops

Packaging
168.32 CHF 2.15%
(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $226.9 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $238.1 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $2.31 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.9 Mln. vs. $238.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.51 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $2.31 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.