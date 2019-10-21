Pack Health Training Program Now an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training and Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital health coaching company Pack Health today announces the approval of an in house Health and Wellness Coach Training and Education Program through the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

NBHWC is the industry leader in health coaching certification. In partnership with the National Board of Medical Examiners, NBHWC established professional standards for health coaching based on a survey of more than 1,000 practicing health coaches and extensive job task analysis. The Wellness Coach Certifying Examination evaluates how coaches structure sessions for their clients, their knowledge of health behaviors and chronic disease, as well as ethics and legal considerations.

The NBHWC certification has been a part of the Pack Health career development plan for Health Advisors since September 2017 when the first exam was hosted. Pack Health continues to have all Health Advisors sit for the exam to become a National Board Certified coach as soon as they meet the eligibility criteria. The new eligibility criteria require prospective coaches to have an associate degree or 4,000 hours of work experience, log 50 coaching sessions, and complete an approved training program. With this new distinction, Pack Health has trained and certified its latest class of 15 Health Advisors in house.

"Becoming an approved training site is essential for this next stage of our growth," adds Vice President of Member Services M'Kayl Lewis NBC-HWC. "Pack Health is prepared to scale our efforts to train aspiring health coaches, internally and externally, in the evidence-based skills and techniques that empower our members to live happier, healthier lives."

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

