11.12.2019 06:08:00

"PACIFICO Yokohama North" Set to Open Next Spring to Become Japan's Largest Int'l Conference Center

Opening Date for New Addition to "PACIFICO Yokohama" Set for April 24, 2020

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced that it will open "PACIFICO Yokohama North," which the Yokohama municipal government is building as a new addition to "PACIFICO Yokohama," one of the largest international convention complexes in Japan, on Friday, April 24, 2020.

PACIFICO Yokohama North will have an approximately 6,300-square-meter multipurpose hall, Japan's largest of its kind, as well as 42 conference rooms, and its operator has successfully invited academic societies and other organizations to hold more than 100 international conferences and academic meetings, etc. at the facility. The opening of PACIFICO Yokohama North will make PACIFICO Yokohama Japan's largest international conference center.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201912064415?p=images

Catering services at the facility will be provided by two hotels -- InterContinental Yokohama Grand and Yokohama Royal Park Hotel. These hotels can organize super-sized banquets and flexibly respond to visitors' needs such as by giving consideration to their religions and cultures. The hotels will offer hospitality to visitors with their high-grade food and beverage services.

About Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau (YCVB)

The YCVB is an extra-governmental organization funded primarily by the City of Yokohama. It is tasked with promoting this unique metropolis as an ideal destination for both leisure tourists and participants in meetings, incentive tours, conventions and exhibitions.

https://business.yokohamajapan.com/media/en/

About PACIFICO Yokohama

The complex has been designed under the concept of "All in One," integrating conference rooms, exhibition halls and hotels, and is one of Japan's largest MICE (meetings, incentive tours, conventions and exhibitions) complexes that have all functions needed to hold such gatherings. Major international conferences, such as those of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), have been held at the complex since its opening in 1991. PACIFICO Yokohama has successfully invited the largest number of major international conferences among all MICE facilities in Japan.

PACIFICO Yokohama
https://www.pacifico.co.jp/english/tabid/500/Default.aspx

PACIFICO Yokohama North
https://www.pacifico.co.jp/english/floorguide/north/tabid/620/Default.aspx

