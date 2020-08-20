PacificEast Joins National Patient ID Coalition

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PacificEast Research, a leading provider of patient, provider and payer data services into the US healthcare sector, today announced that it has joined the Patient ID Coalition (http://www.patientidnow.org). The Patient ID Coalition was founded by six leading healthcare organizations to promote and encourage discussion and regulatory changes necessary to address effective and accurate patient identification. The primary goal of the coalition is to remove section 510 from the Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill in order to allow HHS to work with the private sector to develop a nationwide patient identification strategy including the adoption of a Unique Patient Identifier, or UPI, to improve patient care and safety.

Scott Rice, PacificEast's Chief Operating Officer announced its membership in the coalition today, stating "the lack of a way to specifically, uniquely and securely differentiate patient identities is a significant contributor to healthcare risks in the US." Mr. Rice went on to state that companies like PacificEast that try to help healthcare providers mitigate that risk are very aware of how challenging it is to prevent PHI and EHR identity crossover. "We are thankful for and supportive of the efforts of the Patient ID Coalition to remove arbitrary and outdated regulations that may have been conceived as an attempt to promote patient privacy, but in practice and somewhat ironically, put patient privacy along with their health and safety at even greater risk. We are looking forward to contributing to these efforts alongside other health information industry experts like those at Lexis Nexis and Experian to develop new solutions and enable UPIs to be a key component in future healthcare information standards."

About PacificEast Research

PacificEast Research provides data intelligence services for healthcare, financial service companies and non-profit organizations. PacificEast's services allow these organizations to more intelligently engage with their customers and, in the healthcare sector, with physicians and other healthcare providers. Since 1990 PacificEast has supported its customers with a broad line of contact outreach, engagement, identity verification, fraud prevention and compliance services. PacificEast Research has operations in both the US and Canada with US operations headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, contact PacificEast at 1-800-665-8400 or https://www.pacificeast.com/healthcare.

About Patient ID Coalition

Patient ID Coalition is a coalition of healthcare organizations representing a wide range of healthcare stakeholders committed to advancing through legislation and regulatory changes a nationwide strategy to address patient identification. Its members are the American College of Surgeons, the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS), Intermountain Healthcare and Premier Healthcare Alliance. For more information, go to http://patientidnow.org.

SOURCE PacificEast