29.06.2021 01:34:00

Pacific Quest Academic Accreditation Renewal

HILO, Hawaii, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Quest earned renewal of it's Cognia accreditation for the maximum period available of 3 years. Cognia accreditation at Pacific Quest ensures continued access to the integrated curriculum of 4 transferable high school credits available to their residents.  The accreditation process involves rigorous examination of curriculum, student engagement, alumni family interviews and implementation of a Continuous Improvement System (CIS).

Experiential Learning Program at Pacific Quest is accredited by Cognia

The Cognia review board commented on Pacific Quest's "deeply ingrained student-centered approach" and "strong culture of collaboration." Pacific Quest scored an outstanding 334.83 Index of Educational Quality score (IEQ). The average score of similar Cognia accredited organizations is between 278-283.

Pacific Quest is an integrative behavioral health program for teens (13-17) and young adults (18-24). Founded in 2004, the program is an alternative to the traditional nomadic or adventure based outdoor behavioral health programs.  Pacific Quest focuses on treatment of youth struggling with patterns of internalized mental health distress.

Students of Pacific Quest participate in individual and group therapy in organic gardens on the Big Island of Hawaii.  In addition to clinical services, students benefit from a whole foods diet and a focus on whole body wellness.

About Pacific Quest
Pacific Quest's mission is to provide hope to families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii.  Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on anxiety, depression, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

For more: https://pacificquest.org

Pacific Quest Est. 2004

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-quest-academic-accreditation-renewal-301321427.html

SOURCE Pacific Quest

﻿

