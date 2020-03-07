07.03.2020 02:00:00

Pacific Office Automation Sponsors 2nd Annual Pacific Northwest Sales Competition

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Pacific Office Automation is the proud title sponsor of the Pacific Northwest Sales Competition (http://bit.ly/32XvnRT) held this weekend in Portland. The competition invites college students from across the Pacific Northwest to showcase their skills and abilities to a judging panel and vie for a cash prize.

Hosted by the OSU Sales Academy (https://business.oregonstate.edu/sales-academy), a program dedicated to promoting leadership and professionalism in the field of sales, the competition provides students with real-world scenarios, networking opportunities, and a preview of what it's like to work in sales.

The event kicks off with a welcome reception on Friday, March 6th followed by the sales competition on Saturday, March 7th. This year, it's held at OSU's Portland Campus which spans a full city block across from Pioneer Courthouse Square. The downtown hub is home to state-of-the-art classrooms and conference & project rooms equipped with the latest technology.

With a successful competition in 2019, Pacific Office Automation looks forward to another exciting year with some of the brightest young minds in the Pacific Northwest.

About Pacific Office Automation
Pacific Office Automation (https://www.pacificoffice.com) is a leader in managed printing solutions and document management software. Since 1976, POA has grown to become the industry's largest independent dealership with 30 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Colorado. The company is one of the largest independent distributors, carrying brands such as Sharp, Konica Minolta, Ricoh, Lexmark, Xerox, Muratec, Canon and HP copiers, printers, faxes and multifunctional devices. POA believes in providing custom print solutions that are fast, efficient and secure so customers can confidently say, "Problem Solved."

 

SOURCE Pacific Office Automation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;