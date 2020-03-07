Pacific Office Automation Sponsors 2nd Annual Pacific Northwest Sales Competition

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Pacific Office Automation is the proud title sponsor of the Pacific Northwest Sales Competition (http://bit.ly/32XvnRT) held this weekend in Portland. The competition invites college students from across the Pacific Northwest to showcase their skills and abilities to a judging panel and vie for a cash prize.

Hosted by the OSU Sales Academy (https://business.oregonstate.edu/sales-academy), a program dedicated to promoting leadership and professionalism in the field of sales, the competition provides students with real-world scenarios, networking opportunities, and a preview of what it's like to work in sales.

The event kicks off with a welcome reception on Friday, March 6th followed by the sales competition on Saturday, March 7th. This year, it's held at OSU's Portland Campus which spans a full city block across from Pioneer Courthouse Square. The downtown hub is home to state-of-the-art classrooms and conference & project rooms equipped with the latest technology.

With a successful competition in 2019, Pacific Office Automation looks forward to another exciting year with some of the brightest young minds in the Pacific Northwest.

