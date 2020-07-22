+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
22.07.2020 19:43:00

Pacific Oak Residential Trust Acquires Portfolio of 196 Single-Family Rental Homes in Illinois

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc., announced the acquisition of a 196 single-family rental home portfolio in Illinois.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Oak Capital Markets Gro)

The announcement comes on the heels of the company's July 1st merger with Battery Point Trust, Inc. Following the Battery Point merger and Illinois asset acquisition, Pacific Oak Residential Trust now owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 1,750 single-family rental homes located throughout the United States.

"This acquisition marks another step forward in the continued development of Pacific Oak's single-family residential investment business," said Jeremy Healy, president of Pacific Oak Residential Trust. "We have already acquired an attractive portfolio of single-family homes and continue to identify potential additions to our rapidly growing asset base."  

Peter McMillan, president and chairman of Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT, added, "The single-family rental home sector has fared well during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and we believe this compelling asset class will continue to do so over the long-term. The demand versus supply balance and the outlook for revenue growth is very favorable compared to many property sectors."

John Pawlowski, senior analyst of residential at Green Street Advisors, a respected leader in real estate investment research, predicted in a recent presentation that single-family rentals will outpace the multifamily sector in terms of rent, revenue and net operating income growth for the next several years.

"We don't see any meaningful cracks in the single-family rental homes' fundamentals," Pawlowski stated at the conclusion of his presentation.

About Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc.

Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc. ("PORT") is a Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT Company that acquires and asset manages affordable single family rental properties throughout the United States. PORT has significant holdings in the Midwest (including Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio) and the Southeast (including Alabama, Northern Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas) with plans for expansion throughout the United States.

Contact:

Damon Elder


Spotlight Marketing Communications


(949) 427-1377


damon@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-oak-residential-trust-acquires-portfolio-of-196-single-family-rental-homes-in-illinois-301098217.html

SOURCE Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:05
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
10:00
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
09:45
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:05
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB