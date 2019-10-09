Pacific College and Oaksterdam University Offer First Cannabis Certificate for Healthcare Professionals

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific College of Oriental Medicine ("PCOM"), a leader in integrative healthcare education, is the first regionally-accredited institution offering a college-level Medical Cannabis Certificate for Healthcare Professionals . Starting this term, in addition to the core classes presented by their doctoral faculty, Pacific College is partnering with Oaksterdam University ("OU"), America's first cannabis college, to offer its students bonus lectures.

The most recognized professionals, attorneys, academics, activists, cultivators, and entrepreneurs in the field of cannabis have contributed to the OU's curriculum. Two of their noted faculty members, Natalie Darves and Paul Armentano, will be sharing their extensive knowledge on the genealogy and pharmacology of cannabis. This partnership emphasizes the critical importance of cannabis education, as well as the roles Pacific College and Oaksterdam are playing as thought-leaders in the field. "Thanks to this new collaboration, we can further educate and guide our healthcare force about the safe and effective use of cannabis," says Malcolm Youngren, Pacific College's COO.

"Patients deserve expert care," says Pacific College's program Chair Carey Clark , Ph.D. "They need reliable information about potential drug interactions, how to procure quality cannabinoid medications, and how to safely use the medicine for maximum relief of symptoms and minimal side effects." Details regarding the initial two guest lectures offered this term are below:

"Genealogy of Cannabis" explores the cannabis genome, how genetics are sourced and stabilized, and the global origin of the cannabis genetic pool. Consumption patterns have significantly shifted the gene pool with both positive and negative effects on the cannabinoid profile of in-demand cultivars. A look at the future of genetic research, labeling standardization, and genome testing will also be covered.

"Pioneering cannabis education and policy reform has been the legacy of Oaksterdam founders for 25 years," says OU's Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Pacific College to further educate their students on the benefits and methods of cannabis consumption. This is just the beginning of the adoption of the cannabis and hemp curriculum into higher education nationwide."

Pacific College of Oriental Medicine and Oaksterdam University look forward to future opportunities to educate the healthcare industry on the positive impact of cannabis and upregulation of the human endocannabinoid system.

About Pacific College of Oriental Medicine

Pacific College of Oriental Medicine was founded in 1986 in San Diego to offer licensure-qualifying programs in Chinese medicine and massage therapy. The college subsequently established branches in New York City and Chicago. It holds regional accreditation with the WASC Senior College and University Commission. As the largest school of acupuncture and Chinese medicine in the United States, it has a unique position in the complementary and integrative medicine market. Over the years, it has expanded its programs to include a Bachelor of Science in Holistic Nursing, a certificate in Medical Cannabis, and a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance. It offers on-site education to 1300 students and online training to another 500. In addition, the college runs one of the largest complementary medicine conferences in the United States, Pacific Symposium, which draws 1000 online and on-site attendees each year.

About Oaksterdam University

Founded in 2007, Oaksterdam University is America's first cannabis college, with educational roots going back to 1995. With over 40,000 alumni worldwide, OU has established itself as the leading, trusted cannabis educational and policy brain-trust in the world. The trailblazing institution offers a campus with hands-on cannabis plant experience. Oaksterdam University is recognized for its expertise and leadership in the cannabis industry, providing government and public affairs regulatory training, exceptional academic learning, and networking opportunities.

Both institutions encourage only the responsible and legal use of cannabis by adults, and medically supervised use for pediatric disorders.

