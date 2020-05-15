Pacific Blue Cross Announces Virtual Health Services for Individual Plan Members in Partnership with EQ Care

BURNABY, BC, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Pacific Blue Cross (PBC) has announced free access to on-demand virtual health care for Members with individually purchased extended health care plans – the only health insurer in British Columbia to do so. This comes in response to growing demand for online health services, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. As BC's health benefits society, PBC has partnered with EQ Care, Canada's pioneer and first virtual care provider, in the delivery of this 24/7 service. This on-demand virtual medical support will include access to a care manager, physicians, referrals to specialists and mental health professionals, with prescription medication home delivery, all from the palm of their hand.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the healthcare community to dramatically shift the way it delivers care at every level across the system. Aligned with our mission to improve health and wellbeing of British Columbians, this new access to health care shows we are adapting to the changing needs of our Members as we flatten the curve with physical distancing," explains John Crawford, President & CEO, Pacific Blue Cross." We are proud to be leading the industry bringing health care home to our Members with individually purchased plans. We want to ensure whether you are a busy working parent, college student, or retiree, when you buy personal health insurance, you get easy, safe and effective access to virtual health services not only during these unprecedented times but in the future."

EQ Care, a bilingual organization with over 30 years of health care experience in Canada is the perfect partner to deliver these services. Pacific Blue Cross Members with this benefit can access healthcare through the company's web platform or mobile app. A care manager assists the Member with the service, connects them with a physician, helps with referrals to specialists and mental health professionals, as well as documentation including virtual disability forms. Connected to the Pacific Blue Cross Preferred Pharmacy Network, the doctor can send prescriptions directly to the Member's pharmacy of choice or Members can opt for home delivery through the Pocket Pills service.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, the public is depending, more than ever before, on reliable virtual health solutions to avoid in-person appointments, where possible. As Canada's longest standing virtual healthcare provider, we have a wealth of experience in delivering the highest quality care to our clients at their convenience, anytime anywhere. We are honoured to partner with Pacific Blue Cross to improve the healthcare experience of their Membersand to ensure the safest possible delivery of care," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care.

EQ Care augments the range of digital, virtual and telehealth care from the PBC provider network to form a win-win for individually purchased extended health care plans. It offers convenient access to a virtual healthcare ecosystem at the fingertips of PBC members who buy personal health insurance, bringing healthcare home.

