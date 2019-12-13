Pacific Agriculture Files $39 Million Lawsuit against Transcanna Holdings

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Agriculture (PA) recently filed a multi-count lawsuit against Transcanna Holdings Inc., including claims for fraud, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant, promissory estoppel, anticipatory repudiation and specific performance. According to the lawsuit, Transcanna allegedly knowingly and strategically entered into a purchase agreement with PA without the intention of fulfilling their obligations. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages of up to $39 Million, among other forms of relief. NYSCEF: INDEX NO. 616488

SOURCE Pacific Agriculture