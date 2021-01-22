SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 31’053 -0.4%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0780 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’855 -0.8%  Bitcoin 28’727 5.4%  Dollar 0.8861 0.1%  Öl 55.3 -1.5% 

22.01.2021 19:05:00

PACEM Solutions International Promotes Andrew Knaggs To Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC, are proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Knaggs to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Knaggs has been the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2020 and succeeds Cory Mills who will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and will play an integral role in the company's long-term strategy.

In congratulating Mr. Knaggs, Mr. Mills stated, "Andrew is an exceptional leader with a keen understanding of our customers, our offerings, and the geopolitical environment that we operate in. There is no one better suited to lead PACEM's continued growth."

Mr. Knaggs commented, "I am honored to assume this new role as CEO. PACEM is truly exceptional and our prospects for the future are incredible. I look forward to working with the Board and our executive leadership to continue providing the highest quality products and services while also building upon our strengths to capitalize on growth opportunities."

Mr. Knaggs has led a diverse career with a broad range of executive leadership experiences. He has been a candidate for U.S. Congress, a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, the founder of a Washington, D.C.-based corporate law firm, a decorated combat veteran, and a U.S. Army Special Forces officer. He is also currently an adjunct professor at George Washington University Law School and a member of the advisory board of Evolution Metals Corporation. Mr. Knaggs earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary Law School. He is a member of the District of Columbia Bar.

PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC are headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.  PACEM Solutions offers cutting-edge approaches to consultancy, training, and risk management.  PACEM Solutions' state-of-the-art training and range complex in Perry, Florida features a 2,000-meter sniper range, Close Quarters Battle shoothouse, pistol/rifle ranges, 600-meter demolition range, breaching door courses, one-mile obstacle course, and bunkhouse for up to 52 students.

PACEM Defense manufactures state-of-the-art munitions, including less-lethal munitions through its subsidiary ALS, Inc.  Our highly qualified munitions/ballistics/chemical experts, specialized engineering, and substantial financial resources ensure that we produce and deliver the highest quality, most reliable products, on time to our clients globally.  We maintain all Department of Defense; Department of State; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) compliance/licensing.

PACEM Solutions is registered with the State Department's Directorate of Defense Trade Control (DDTC) as a broker; PACEM Defense is registered as both a manufacturer and exporter.

