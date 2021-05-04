Pace International LLC to host its International, Annual Postharvest Academy Virtually

WAPATO, Wash., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, will be hosting its annual Postharvest Academy virtually on May 6, 2021. The Postharvest Academy is a half-day event in which Pace International invites customers to learn about the latest research in the postharvest segment and to discuss the topics and trends driving the industry. This year's online event will be focused on cherries and pome fruit. Its virtual format will enable customers in Chile and Mexico to attend.

The event will kick off at 8:45am PDT with Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Officer at Pace International, welcoming attendees and introducing Jim Bair, President & CEO, U.S. Apple Association. Bair will share the impacts the White House and the U.S. Congress will have on the apple industry this year and in the future. He has 38 years of experience managing food and agriculture organizations, and specializes in issues pertaining to international trade, biotechnology, food safety and the environment.

"Growers would really rather talk about doing what they do best – grow awesome apples. For them, hearing about what's going on in Washington, D.C., is a lot like taking cod liver oil – you know it's good for you but you'd rather not. But there's so much going on right now that will affect the grower's bottom line that it just makes sense to know. And I promise to make my presentation as lively and un-boring as possible," said Bair.

The event also features:

Christian Aguilar , Senior Biology Scientist, Ph.D., Plant Pathology, Pace International discussing controlling decay in cherries using a novel biorational postharvest fungicide

discussing controlling decay in cherries using a novel biorational postharvest fungicide Juan Pablo Zoffoli , Agricultural Engineer, PhD., Professor, Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (PUC) discussing segregating cherries to achieve long-term storage

discussing segregating cherries to achieve long-term storage Dr. Carolina Torres (del Campo), Associate Professor and Endowed Chair in Tree Fruit Postharvest Systems, Washington State University discussing WA-38: fruit quality and defects during the 2019 and 2020 commercial seasons

discussing WA-38: fruit quality and defects during the 2019 and 2020 commercial seasons Scott Christie, Sr. Engineering & Application Services Manager, Pace International discussing technology, sustainability and automation in the postharvest segment

discussing technology, sustainability and automation in the postharvest segment Faith Critzer , Associate Professor and Produce Safety Extension Specialist, Washington State University discussing fighting invisible foes -- listeria control in apple packing

"Bringing together these global thought leaders in a virtual format to present and exchange ideas represents how our industry has continued to adapt in these changing times. Pace has seen first-hand how customers are rapidly adopting digital collaborative technologies and making them part of their day-to-day operations in a way that has elevated the industry," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Officer at Pace International. "Our goal for Pace's Postharvest Academy is to continue to be the premier source of innovative postharvest technology information that supports efficient and sustainable operations at our customer sites that are in sync with global market trends. We are honoured to host these speakers in support of the great work our customers do."

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com.

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-international-llc-to-host-its-international-annual-postharvest-academy-virtually-301283671.html

SOURCE Pace International