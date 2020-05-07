+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 14:15:00

Pace Analytical® Receives PFAS Certification from the California Environmental Lab Accreditation Program

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pace Analytical Services, LLC, the largest American-owned laboratory network providing environmental and life sciences analytical information and services, today announced that it has been certified by the California Environmental Lab Accreditation Program (ELAP) for the testing of PFAS compounds.

ELAP is responsible for accrediting environmental testing laboratories producing analytical data for California regulatory agencies that protect public health. ELAP has certified Pace Analytical to analyze for all PFAS analytes in drinking water using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) testing method 537.1. ELAP has also certified Pace for analysis of non-potable water and hazardous waste using the Department of Defense testing method QSM 5.3.

PFAS, or Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, represent a diverse group of man-made chemical compounds that are persistent; meaning they don't break down and can accumulate over time. According to the EPA, there is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects. PFAS compounds are resistant to heat, water, and oil and have been used in hundreds of industrial applications and consumer products including carpeting, apparel, upholstery, food paper wrappings, fire-fighting foams, and metal plating. Ongoing concerns over the pervasive use of PFAS have prompted the following recent Federal actions:

  • February 2020: The EPA released an update to its PFAS Action Plan to include preliminary determinations to regulate PFAS contaminants, restrictions to manufacturing and importing of new PFAS chemicals, new drinking water validation methods, and more.
  • March 2020: The Department of Defense (DoD) released an update to its PFAS Task Force Progress Report and announced that it is requiring all public water systems owned and operated by the DoD, be tested for PFAS contamination.

"Pace was one of the first commercial labs to analyze for PFAS compounds – and we work continuously to remain at the forefront as new regulatory and methodologies evolve", notes Paul Jackson, PFAS Program Manager at Pace Analytical. "ELAP certification is an important milestone for us." In addition to ELAP, Pace is certified in every state and territory requiring certification for PFAS analysis. The company is also accredited by the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DOE), NELAC, and ISO.

Pace Analytical analyzes PFAS compounds through its in-house national network of labs or on-site via PFAST®, the only certified PFAS mobile lab service in the industry. More information on Pace Analytical and its PFAS services may be found at http://www.pacelabs.com.

About Pace Analytical®
Pace Analytical® Services, LLC makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, we have been the trusted source for quality environmental and life sciences lab testing and analysis and the resource for scientific lab staffing services. Our work is done in partnership with our clients by providing the science and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Pace delivers science better to businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies and more through the largest, American-owned and nationally certified laboratory network. More at PACELABS.com

 

SOURCE Pace Analytical

