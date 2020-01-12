12.01.2020 22:42:00

PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Deconstructed, Recycled at Juniata County Dairy Farm

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show has ended, and so has the "East Meets West" dairy tailgate party featuring three of Pennsylvania's most beloved, buttery sports mascots – Philadelphia Eagles' Swoop, Pittsburgh Steelers' Steely McBeam, and Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty.

But all that butter is not going to waste.

American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with Reinford Farms and the Dauphin County 4H group, dismantled the 1,000-pound sculpture today at the PA Farm Show Complex. Ultimately, the inedible butter will make its way to Reinford Farms in Mifflintown, Pa., (Juniata County) where it will be recycled in the farm's methane digester and converted into renewable energy to power the dairy farm.

Reinford Farms has been recognized for achievements in sustainability and community partnerships to divert food waste from local landfills.

This years' butter sculpture theme, "East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show," featured the mascots tailgating with a spread of dairy foods, illustrating that with Pennsylvania dairy, every day is game day.

About American Dairy Association North East
The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.  Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from more than 10,000 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region.  For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/ADANE)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-farm-show-butter-sculpture-deconstructed-recycled-at-juniata-county-dairy-farm-300985364.html

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East

