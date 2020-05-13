Oxytech Systems, Inc.'s Ultraviolet Light Technology Is Helping Companies, Including SG360°, to Sanitize Against COVID-19 and Stay Open for Business

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the printing and graphic arts industry for over 70 years, Oxytech Systems is helping companies like SG360° keep their operations running by using its ultraviolet light technology to quickly and efficiently sanitize their facilities against COVID-19.

Ultraviolet (UV) light is a form of light that is invisible to the human eye. It occupies the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum between X-rays and visible light. Broad-spectrum UV light, which has a wavelength of between 200 to 400 nanometers (nm), is highly effective at killing bacteria and viruses by destroying the molecular bonds that hold their DNA together. This conventional UV light is routinely used to decontaminate surgical equipment.

UV offers a key advantage over chemical-based disinfection. Unlike chemical approaches to water disinfection, UV provides rapid, effective inactivation of microorganisms through a physical process. When bacteria, viruses and protozoa are exposed to wavelengths of UV light, they are rendered incapable of reproducing and infecting. UV light has demonstrated efficiency against pathogenic organisms, including those responsible for cholera, polio, typhoid, hepatitis and other bacterial, viral and parasitic diseases.

John Dziedzic, managing partner and owner of Oxytech Systems, stated that a significant body of scientific research has proven UV light's ability to inactivate an extensive list of pathogenic bacteria, viruses and protozoa. UV light, specifically between 200-280nm (UVC or the germicidal range), inactivates (aka 'kills') at least two other coronaviruses that are near-relatives of the COVID-19 virus: 1) SARS-CoV-1 and 2) MERS-CoV. The effectiveness of UV light in practice depends on factors such as the exposure time and the ability of the UV light to reach the viruses.

"According to AFP Fact Check, Ultraviolet is able to kill COVID-19 if it is exposed to the concentrated UV ray in a certain amount of time and distance," said Jack Karas, managing partner and owner of Oxytech Systems. "Most likely, it will be in the light bulb or lamp as the natural UV from the sun is not strong enough to kill it." The World Health Organization agrees.

"What makes Oxytech's product unique and useful to us is the 800-watt output," said Randy Scamacca, Vice President, Corporate Engineering for direct marketing manufacturer, SG360°. "This is an industrial strength device that allows us to disinfect large areas quickly and efficiently, including equipment that otherwise would not be possible to address."

"In my mind, Oxytech's UV sanitizing system was a game changer in our effort to create a safe workplace and shows how committed we are to keeping our employees safe," Scamacca continued.

Made in the USA, the Oxytech Sanitizing System consists of: One lightweight handheld disinfecting wand, one power supply and one high-power output across the entire UV spectrum.

