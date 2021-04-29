SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 33’856 0.1%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1024 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’768 -0.7%  Bitcoin 48’842 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 68.0 1.5% 
Oxygen Forensics Demonstrates There is No Shortcut to Genuine Innovation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to their all-in-one forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective. Oxygen Forensics is recognized in the industry for their focus and specialty in mobile forensics. Their new update, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.5, presents mobile enhancements that allow acquisition from new devices, access to more secure data and improve the rate and functionality of deleted record recovery.

With the latest update, Oxygen Forensics expands their catalogue by adding full file-system extraction capabilities for Samsung Exynos devices running Android OS v.9 and 10. In total, this method will now permit investigators to perform full-file system extractions for Samsung Exynos devices running Android OS versions 7 through 10. Furthermore, investigators will have access to the Samsung Secure Folder and all included data. The Samsung Secure Folder is a secure location within a Samsung device that enables users to store private data. 

In addition to Samsung Secure Folder, Oxygen Forensics has also implemented support for Huawei Private Space, a hidden storage space within the device that can only be accessed using a fingerprint or password. However, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.5 now grants investigators the ability to acquire and decrypt data from this secure location. Given Huawei PrivateSpace's security, it is likely to contain valuable and sensitive evidence.

Deleted Record Recovery has been part of Oxygen's arsenal for years now, however, the improvements included in this new release are worth noting. A new SQLite data recovery framework has been implemented. The new framework was developed bearing in mind all the weaknesses of previous SQLite Viewer data recovery architecture. With Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.5, Deleted Record Recovery is up to 10 times faster and utilizes less RAM memory and CPU resources. Investigators will now be able to continue working within Oxygen Forensic® Detective while the data recovery takes place, a small but significant feat.

Oxygen Forensics continues to roll out advancements that are timely and relevant to their users. We asked COO Lee Reiber about how their development team navigates the direction of innovation. He explained that, "Our continual focus is on our customer and how to bring a positive change to their investigative experience. From allowing access to the newest mobile devices, cloud services and computer artifacts to parsing and decoding valuable evidence, we continue to lead the way. On top of that, our release cycle and feature enhancements are unprecedented in this competitive industry." With regular releases and frequent software updates, Oxygen Forensics continues to demonstrate that there is no replacement, no shortcut, for genuine innovation and product development.

For a full list of updates, read the v.13.5 Release Notes here.

Media Inquiry:
Cristian Rojas
cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxygen-forensics-demonstrates-there-is-no-shortcut-to-genuine-innovation-301280508.html

SOURCE Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

