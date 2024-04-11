Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.04.2024 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM – April 11, 2024 – 07:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received two transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a first transparency notification on April 10, 2024, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of April 1, 2024, it held 1,630,434,782 shares of the then outstanding 9,014,821,287 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (15%) by virtue of the purchase of securities. See Annex 1.

Oxurion received a second transparency notification on April 10, 2024, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of April 8, 2024, it held 886,039,886 shares of the then outstanding 9,014,821,287 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (10%) by virtue of the sale of securities. See Annex 2.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com 		Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.
ANNEX 1

ANNEX 2

