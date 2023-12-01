Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
01.12.2023 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 12.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – December 1, 2023 – 7.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a first transparency notification on November 22, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of November 13, 2023, it held 0 shares of the then outstanding 3,112,043,514 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

Oxurion received a second transparency notification on November 29, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of November 17, 2023, it held 241,545,893 shares of the then outstanding 3,489,458,972 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (5%) by virtue of the acquisition and sale of voting securities. See Annex 2.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

 

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

ANNEX 2

Attachments


