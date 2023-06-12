Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 33'945 0.2%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9785 0.8%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'956 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'457 0.2%  Dollar 0.9099 0.7%  Öl 72.1 -3.9% 
ThromboGenics NV Aktie
12.06.2023 20:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US June 12, 20238.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 7, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of May 30, 2023, it held 21,494,943 shares of the then outstanding 896,925,569 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 7, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of June 1, 2023, it held 71,192,352 shares of the then outstanding 1,022,343,629 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (10%) by virtue of the acquisition and sale of voting securities. See Annex 2.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 9, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of June 2, 2023, it held 19,092,777 shares of the then outstanding 1,022,343,629 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 3.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

ANNEX 2

ANNEX 3

Attachments


Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XQSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.73 XASSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

