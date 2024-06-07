|
07.06.2024 19:00:00
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
Leuven, BELGIUM – June 7, 2024 – 07:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:
Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 7, 2024, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of June 7, 2024, it held 1,785,024,954 shares of the then outstanding 12,275,690,851 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (15%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.
For further information please contact:
|Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
________
1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.
ANNEX 1
Attachment
Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV
Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.
⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich derweil in der Verlustzone. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentiert sich uneins. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}