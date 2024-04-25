Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 -1.0%  SPI 15’015 -0.9%  Dow 37’999 -1.2%  DAX 17’917 -1.0%  Euro 0.9793 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’939 -1.0%  Gold 2’331 0.6%  Bitcoin 59’096 0.5%  Dollar 0.9124 -0.3%  Öl 88.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Deutsche Börse-Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Deutsche Börse-Aktie
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
Ausblick: Alphabet stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Meta-Aktie reagiert auf hohe Forschungsausgaben - Netflix ist ein Kauf, allerdings nur langfristig
Ausblick: TotalEnergies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2024 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

finanzen.net zero ThromboGenics NV-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM – April 25, 2024 – 07:00 PM CET (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on April 25, 2024, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of April 19, 2024, it held 380,755,774 shares of the then outstanding 9,014,821,287 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (5%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com		Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

Attachments


Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:16 Staying Ahead of the Yield Curve
14:12 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
13:48 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
10:53 Heute Nestlé-Zahlen im Fokus
10:39 UBS KeyInvest: Infrastruktur – Under Construction/Luxus – Unterschiedliche Zahlen
09:23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse schwach nach Zahlen
08:08 Glänzende Aussichten bei Silber?
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’696.39 19.05 SSTM0U
Short 11’910.61 13.96 SSUM2U
Short 12’350.74 8.99 SS4MNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’260.61 25.04.2024 17:31:57
Long 10’820.00 19.66
Long 10’540.00 12.61
Long 10’072.27 8.92 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen: Meta-Aktie bricht wegen massivem Investitionsanstieg dennoch ein
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: Zahlreiche Abstimmungen bei UBS-Generalversammlung - Fortschritte bei CS-Integration
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Roche-Aktie klar im Minus: Corona-Folgen zeigen in Q1 letztmals ihre Wirkung - durch starken Franken belastet
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
EVOTEC-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: EVOTEC verzeichnet weniger Verlust - Ausrichtung auf profitables Wachstum
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Verhaltener Start ins Jahr 2024
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Mittag
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit