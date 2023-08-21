Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'848 0.1%  SPI 14'308 0.1%  Dow 34'381 -0.4%  DAX 15'603 0.2%  Euro 0.9577 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'225 0.3%  Gold 1'893 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'877 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8788 -0.4%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278ams24924656
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Investments im zweiten Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management im Depot
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT
GAM-Aktie dreht ins Plus: GAM hält von Newgame vorgeschlagene Brückenfinanzierung für nicht ausreichend
Tesla kann Top-Manager von Bosch abwerben
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.08.2023 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR -4.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US August 21, 20237.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on August 18, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of August 11, 2023, it held 24,748,561 shares of the then outstanding 1,937,849,876 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statem

Regulated Information

ents are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

 

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:46 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
09:01 SMI fällt auf 4-Monats-Tief
18.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia
18.08.23 Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer trotzen Kursschwäche
18.08.23 Das Herz der deutschen Wirtschaft: kleine und mittlere Unternehmen
17.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
17.08.23 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'300.00 19.30
Short 11'523.33 13.74 3ZSSMU
Short 11'940.06 8.97 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'848.34 21.08.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'415.73 19.91 5SSMIU
Long 10'176.05 13.91 CUSSMU
Long 9'746.91 8.97 VZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben
Stadler Rail-Aktie etwas fester: Stadler hat Auftrag für ersten zweistöckigen Batteriezug für den US-Markt erhalten
Vetropack-Aktie tiefrot: Brand im Werk Kremsmünster setzt fünf Produktionslinien ausser Betrieb
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt leicht: Rheinmetall will in kommenden Tagen mit Service in der Ukraine beginnen
Aktiencrash voraus? Mark Spitznagel hält den Aktienmarkt für deutlich überbewertet
Volkswagen-Aktie knapp im Plus: VW startet Produktion der neuen Elektrolimousine ID.7 in Emden
Tesla beschliesst weitere Preissenkungen in China
Nikola-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Präsident von Nikolas Energiesparte nimmt seinen Hut
Tesla kann Top-Manager von Bosch abwerben
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Montag etwas höher, auch wenn sich die Gewinne im späten Handel zusehends verringerten. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenso etwas zulegen. Die US-Börsen eröffnen die neue Handelswoche mit uneinheitlichen Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten