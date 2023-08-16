Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'992 0.1%  SPI 14'498 0.0%  Dow 34'881 -0.2%  DAX 15'789 0.1%  Euro 0.9568 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'284 -0.1%  Gold 1'898 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'574 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8788 0.1%  Öl 83.7 -1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Alcon43249246DocMorris4261528
Top News
Apple soll Tesla als Vorbild dienen: Indische Regierung stellt Forderungen an Tesla-Fabrik in Indien
FINMA: Riesiger Berg von Lizenzanträgen für Vermögensverwalter und Trustees noch unbearbeitet
Ausblick: Walmart präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA-Aktie nach Höhenrausch: Darum sieht Morgan Stanley-Analyst Edward Stanley grosse Gefahren voraus
VZ-Aktie letztlich unbewegt: Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr deutlich verbessert
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2023 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 5.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US August 16, 20237.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on August 15, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of August 10, 2023, it held 94,063,545 shares of the then outstanding 1,937,849,876 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (3%) by virtue of the acquisition of voting securities. See Annex 1.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

 

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten